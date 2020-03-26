Homeland stores team up with local restaurants to help sales during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Homeland grocery stores are lending a helping hand to local restaurants amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“They’ve given us space in the deli counters to do pre-packaged meals, with our logo on them. Made just the way that they would, so that people can easily grab it at the grocery store and take it home,” said Social Deck & Dining owner, Jamie Winteroth.

It’s a new normal for local restaurants.

Many have been forced to lay off all of their workers and close their doors.

The Winteroth’s own both Social and Aurora.

Their most popular dishes, like mac n’ cheese and meatloaf, are now up for grabs on the shelves in five different Homeland stores.

“We look around our community and we see restaurants obviously, you know we’re members of the community we see them not busy,” said Homeland Stores President & CEO, Marc Jones.

Jones says he frequents a lot of these local restaurants and wanted to do everything he could to help.

The grocer is partnering with Aurora, Social, Rococo, and I2U Culinary Solutions allowing them to sell to-go dishes at Homeland Stores.

“It’s just fun to see Oklahoma’s creativity, we’ve got a challenge we’re facing it together and we’ll solve it together the way we always have,” said Jones.

All of the proceeds made from the five and ten dollar meals goes right back to the restaurant employees.

“The most important thing to us was to take care of our staff their like our family, so when Marc reached out literally this was a way for us to keep people off of unemployment bring them back into the restaurant,” said Winteroth.

Jamie says they’ve all teamed up, still working 30-40 hours with this new take out gig.

Homeland is benefiting as well because I2U is helping the grocer keep bread stocked up, by making fresh loaves for Homeland to sell.

CG Printing is also reaching out to help by selling t-shirts at Social to raise funds as well.

All of these local employees teaming up, filling in gaps for each other where it’s needed most.

“We’re all doing everything, and we’re all doing it all day long because we’re a team and we’re all doing this together,” said Winteroth.

All the restaurants are still doing take-out orders.

Homeland is hiring during this COVID-19 crisis.

You can visit a local store for more information on applying.