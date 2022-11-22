OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization’s history.

The Homeless Alliance announced that it has received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.

The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to leading organizations on the frontlines that are working to help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing.

“With increasing housing costs and skyrocketing eviction rates in Oklahoma City, the need is just so much more than we can meet right now,” said Dan Straughan, executive director of the Homeless Alliance. “Families with children deserve a safe place to call home and our entire community benefits when they have that stability. This grant will enable us to help more families end their homelessness and work toward a brighter future.”

Organizers say the grant will help support families as they deal with skyrocketing rent, insufficient incomes, and limited services.

The Homeless Alliance plans to use the grant funds over the next five years to expand their housing navigator program, and help families secure permanent housing.

“We have been making a lot of progress in getting people off the streets and into housing in recent years,” said Straughan. “To see real change, we need to scale up what we are doing and turn off the pipeline of people falling into homelessness. This grant will help us grow our programs that have been working and get more families into permanent housing.”

Last year, the Homeless Alliance helped 858 people end their homelessness in Oklahoma City.