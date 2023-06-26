OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City citizens working to transition out of homelessness have a new place of employment.

Curbside Apparel is like any other screen printing shop, but with a special twist: employees receive on-the-job training and education while they work to overcome personal barriers and re-enter mainstream employment.

“We are so excited to welcome our newest social enterprise,” said Whitley O’Connor, co-director of the Curbside employment programs. “Curbside Apparel gives us an opportunity to break down stigmas surrounding homelessness by highlighting the talents of the people we serve and putting a face and name to the issue in our community. Through our workforce development programs, we provide the training and education needed for people to transition into subsequent employment and gain long-term financial stability.”

Image courtesy Homeless Alliance.

Curbside Apparel, located at 1011 NW 6th St., operates as a full-service shop accepting orders for custom printed shirts, totes, posters and more for events and organizations across the Metro.

“For many who have struggled with homelessness for an extended period of time, traditional employment can be out of reach,” said O’Connor. “Barriers like not having an address to put on job applications, mental illness, criminal records, and lack of access to regular hygiene facilities are just a few of the challenges that make it difficult for some people to find and maintain traditional employment. That’s where Curbside comes in.”

The Homeless Alliance now has four programs to provide people who are experiencing homelessness employment opportunities: Curbside Chronicle, Curbside Flowers, Sasquatch Shaved Ice and the most recent, Curbside Apparel.

In 2022 ,the programs served more than 250 people, provided nearly 70,000 hours of employment and created more than $975,000 in wages earned, according to the Homeless Alliance.

“Businesses and nonprofits each have important roles to play in the community,” said O’Connor. “But organizations that combine the two and use businesses practices to address social issues have always inspired us. Oklahoma City is such an amazing community, and we can’t wait to see how the Oklahoma City continues to lift up our employees.”

Curbside Chronicle magazine vendors learn time, money management and social skills and are paired with case managers to work on goals, starting with housing.

Now, Curbside Apparel will help people ready to transition into a more traditional work environment. Each vendor will earn a certificate in screen printing through Metro Technology Centers and will be trained in the Curbside Apparel shop to build job skills, gain work experience, and grow in self-confidence.

Curbside Apparel has already completed jobs for several clients, including the OKC Museum of Art, Downtown OKC, Allegiance Credit Union and Juneteenth on the East. The team is currently taking orders for all printing needs.