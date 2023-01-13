OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Artists who are or have experienced homelessness are showcasing some of their work to the public.

The artists participate in the Homeless Alliance’s “Fresh stART” program, which is designed to provide people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City a supportive environment to create art.

“Our Fresh stART program helps people develop valuable coping skills with which to handle difficult situations and provides an opportunity to interact with peers in a positive environment,” said Dan Straughan, executive director at the Homeless Alliance. “When an artist sells something that they created, it really helps build their confidence knowing that someone else values their work.”

Participating artists receive the proceeds from the sale of their art.

Fresh stART artist

“(Art helps me) to deal with my day-to-day problems and to have an outlet for my feelings,” said Fresh stART artist Sean.

In addition to original pieces, artists will have prints, tote bags, and t-shirts for sale.

The artwork covers a variety of mediums including mixed media, collage, watercolor, acrylic and colored pencil.

The exhibit will be on display at DNA Galleries, located at 1709 NW 16th, from Jan. 12 through Feb. 5.

The gallery is free and open to the public.