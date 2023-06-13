OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Artists who are or who have experienced homelessness will be showing off their work during an art show this week.

The Homeless Alliance’s Fresh stART program provides those without a home a supportive environment for self-expression and creativity.

“I am proud of myself whenever I finish a piece,” said Lacie, a Fresh stART artist showing pieces in this month’s show. “Being in the studio keeps me busy and my mind on good things.”

Artists receive 80 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their artwork.

The exhibit will be on display at the Homeless Alliance, 1724 N.W. 4th St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 16.

The show is free and open to the public.