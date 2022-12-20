OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans prepare for dangerously low temperatures later this week, experts are concerned about the homeless population.

Officials with the Homeless Alliance say they will be opening the day shelter as an emergency temporary night shelter beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The day shelter will remain open 24 hours a day through Sunday. Organizers say all people and pets are welcome, and no ID is required.

“Winter overflow beds will also be available overnight at The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command, City Care, and City Rescue Mission. Transportation will be provided between the shelters in the morning and evening at no cost by Embark,” the Homeless Alliance told KFOR in an email.

Early Thursday morning, meteorologists are expecting arctic air to move into the Sooner State.

Temperatures are expected to drop dramatically with highs in the single-digits, and wind chills in the negative.

The Homeless Alliance is asking for donations for the following items:

Adult-sized tennis shoes and work boots

Warm coats (men’s large and up)

Gloves and beanies (neutral colors preferred)

Hand and body warmers

Blankets and sleeping bags

Men’s jeans and adult-sized hoodies

Adult sized underwear (new only,) long underwear, and bras.

Donations can be delivered to the campus on the corner of N.W. 3rd and Virginia between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

For more tips to protect your home and your car during the dangerous weather, click here.