OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police confirm a homeless woman died when she was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street last night.

Police officials say this happened at Southeast 57th and Shields just before 11:00 pm last night. The woman was struck by more than one vehicle according to police with the first vehicle not stopping and the following vehicles not aware anyone had been hit. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

So far, there is no word from police on the vehicle description of the hit and run.