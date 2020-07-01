Homelessness on the rise in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The homeless population in Oklahoma City has risen since last year.
Officials released the results of an annual homeless count on Wednesday.
The count was done on January 23, and 1,573 homeless people were found to be living in Oklahoma City – 300 more than last year’s total of 1,273 homeless residents.
The demographics of OKC’s homeless population breaks down as follows:
• 61 percent white
• 34 percent either African American or Native American
• 17 percent age 24 or younger
• 17 percent families with children
Jerod Shadid, program planner for the City of Oklahoma City’s Homeless Services, spoke with KFOR via Skype Wednesday about the homeless situation in the metro.
Watch the above video for Shadid’s information about local homelessness.
