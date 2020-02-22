Homeowner concerned over plastic posts in neighbors’ yards

A homeowner in southeast Oklahoma City is fighting with the city and his neighbor to get plastic posts removed from his neighbor’s yard, claiming they’re too close to the street.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homeowner in southeast Oklahoma City is fighting with the city and his neighbor to get plastic posts removed from his neighbor’s yard, claiming they’re too close to the street.

“It’s a public easement. It’s called a public easement for a reason,” said Donald Daugherty, who is upset over his neighbor’s posts.

Daugherty has lived in his southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood for 30 years now, but recently he says he’s having trouble dealing with his neighbors.

“When you’re on your motorcycle riding down the street, especially at night, it’s gonna hit the handle bar and immediately crash. And it could kill somebody,” Daugherty said.

He says the plastic posts in two of his neighbors’ yards are dangerous, not to mention in violation of city code.

“All commercial and residential properties have a public easement for that reason, for people to walk off of it and walk safely out of the street,” Daugherty said.

We spoke with one of the neighbors, and while she didn’t want to go on camera, she says she put the posts in to keep people from parking here. Which is something she’s had a problem with in the past.

Daugherty says he reported the issue to the city but with no luck. He says he was even slapped with a citation of his own, telling him to paint and repair his shed.

“I’ve never gotten a notice until I complained about those posts,” Daugherty said.

The city tells News 4 they inspected the posts back on October 7, but because they’re plastic and not permanent, the homeowner didn’t have to file a permit and is not in violation.

“Like, I’ve been bullied by the city, that’s what it makes me feel,” Daugherty said.

But the city does say they highly discourage placing things in the public easement or right of way, and those items could still be removed.

The city says to report a violation, email action.center@okc.gov or call (405) 297-2535.