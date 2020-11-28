Homeowner dispute with HOA over holiday sign location

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – For one neighborhood in Moore, a homeowner’s handmade holiday sign is causing quite the stir.

“Christmas is nothing more than a birthday celebration. If you don’t want to go to someone’s birthday party, don’t go,” said homeowner Doug Longway.

That’s what Longway has to say about a sign he made.

It reads “You are now in Bedford Falls,” a nod to the Christmas classic It’s A Wonderful Life.

“I wanted to do something different besides the typical Christmas lights and I thought this would be the perfect sign to say ‘Merry Christmas’ and it’s a callback to that great movie. It’s a classic,” Longway said.

But just two days after he put the sign out near the entrance to his Moore neighborhood, Longway felt the opposite of holiday cheer.

“A woman I had never met before had posted a message on Facebook on our neighborhood Facebook, telling me to take it down or she will destroy it, destroy my property,” Longway said

On Tuesday, the vice president of the HOA took to Facebook writing, “If this is your sign please remove it or it will be removed and destroyed by the end of today.”

We contacted the HOA ourselves. The vice president initially declined to comment. But later called News 4 to say she wishes it hadn’t come to this. She also says the issue is not with the sign itself– it’s about where it was initially posted at the front of the neighborhood.

But Longway argues he had the right.

“The location where I posted originally is on my property. I know that based upon the plot map I was given during escrow that clearly shows the wall behind me on my property. So I felt there was no reason why I couldn’t post a sign like that on my property,” Longway said.

On Friday, Longway chose to move the sign back a few feet to his own driveway and chained it to his pickup truck.

And by the afternoon he was back to finishing up the rest of his holiday decorating. Hoping to spread more cheer to his neighborhood entrance.

“My hopes is people will put themselves in check and realize it’s the wonderful time of year. Why would you go out of your way to spread hatred like this? I don’t understand that,” Longway said.

Longway tells us he has filed a police report. He says the HOA doesn’t have the authority to destroy the sign.

Since he has filed a report, the HOA says their lawyer has now gotten involved.

Another neighbor pointed out that since the sign was initially chained to a speed limit sign, it could be a code violation.

We have contacted the city and they are looking into it.