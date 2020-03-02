Homeowner fed up after neighbor’s dogs allegedly lunged at her through glass door

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) — A homeowner is fed up with a pack of dogs that keeps terrorizing her property after one of them recently allegedly lunged at her through her front door, smashing the glass.

A Blanchard homeowner is fed up after a neighbor’s dogs allegedly lunged at her through a glass door.

A woman who lives in Grady County near Blanchard contacted KFOR about a group of dogs that she said continues to try and attack people on her property.

In the most recent incident, she said one of the dogs lunged at her through her glass door, shattering the glass.

She said she contacted the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and they told her there is no animal control out in the county, so there is nothing they can do.

KFOR called the county to confirm that and we are still waiting to hear back.