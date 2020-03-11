Homeowner reacts to early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) - Fire and police crews responded Wednesday morning to a house fire in Spencer.

“She came in there and woke me up and hollered, 'Hey, it’s smoke, the house is full of smoke!'” homeowner Oscar Patton said, speaking about his wife.

Patton says his wife got him out of bed just after 6 in the morning.

“I didn’t think anything. I think, get outta Dodge!” said Patton.

This happened near N.E. 50th and Post.

Patton and his wife have lived in the house for 40 years, and never had a problem.

Instead, on Wednesday morning, he saw his house fill with smoke and half of it on fire.

Part of the roof caved in.

“Upon arrival, they had smoke and flames showing and two residents still in the front bedroom of the house,” said Spencer Fire Chief Dale Griffith.

Patton says a front window was the only safe way out.

Fire crews broke through the glass and carried his wife to safety.

“They knocked the window out and I crawled through the window,” said Patton.

Once outside, Patton's wife had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“They put her on the ground and checked her lungs and stuff. They checked mine,” he said.

Firefighters don't know what caused the blaze, but Patton thinks it could've been something electrical.

For now, he's just glad they both made it out alive.

