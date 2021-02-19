Homeowner suffers burns, cuts & smoke inhalation after house catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro homeowner who is hearing impaired suffered burns, cuts and smoke inhalation after his house caught fire Thursday night.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 3900 block of Northwest 29th Street after a house went up in flames.

The homeowner, who was described as a deaf resident, ran out of the house after the fire ignited. He suffered burns on his arms and cuts on one of his hands.

Neighbors said the home had recently been renovated, and that flames were shooting about five feet above the roof of the home as they tried to stop the homeowner from going back inside.

The homeowner, who also suffered smoke inhalation, was taken to a hospital.

Crews extinguished the blaze.

No information was provided on what started the fire or how much damage was caused.