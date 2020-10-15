Homeowner, suspect injured in Norman shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Norman.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, a homeowner called 911 after hearing noises outside of his home near W. Boyd and Flood Ave.

When the homeowner looked out his window, he saw a suspect inside his car.

At that point, investigators say the man grabbed a gun and went to confront the suspect.

Authorities say the suspected car burglar ran from the scene but fired his own weapon back at the homeowner.

The homeowner was struck in the arm.

Officials say that’s when the homeowner returned fire, hitting the suspect in the arm.

That suspect was arrested a short distance away by officers.

Both the suspect and the homeowner are expected to survive their injuries.

