NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman will be cleaning up debris after a possible tornado moved through the area on Sunday night.

As a line of storms moved through Oklahoma on Sunday evening, the National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings across the state.

One of the most powerful storms struck the Norman area.

In a neighborhood near Hwy 9 and 24th Ave. SE, homes and vehicles suffered significant damage in the storms.

At one location, a red SUV was flipped on its roof, landing on another car. One roof was ripped from a home and thrown to the side of the house.

Near 36th Ave. and Lindsay Street, residents suffered major damage to their homes and properties.

Renee Hearst told KFOR that she lived in her home with her husband for the past 20 years.

As the storm moved through and tornado sirens sounded, Hearst and her family prepared to ride out the storm.

“In about three minutes, the house is just gone. It took off all the windows and doors and wind came through, and rain came through,” Hearst said.

Hearst’s barn was destroyed, and her home suffered significant damage.

Hearst’s neighbor, David Schumway, is also picking up the pieces after the roof of his home was torn off.

Schumway says he heard a “scraping and tearing” and then insulation started falling on him.

“When we saw the insulation fall out of the attic, it came down, and we knew at that point something seriously bad was damaged by the storm,” he said.

All lanes of Hwy 9, between 24th St. and 36th St. and the US-77 ramps to Hwy 9, are closed in Norman due to downed power lines.

The Red Cross is currently hosting an evacuation shelter at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center, located at 1701 12th Ave. NE in Norman.

Disaster workers say they will assess the damage when the sun comes up.