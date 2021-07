OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A house fire occurred in the 5500 block of Spitz Drive at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire started out in the garage and caused smoke damage inside the house as well.

The family claimed that they smelled something burning in the house.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the fire was caused by pre-existing electrical issues.

The fire caused $30,000 damage.