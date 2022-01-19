Homes lose power after fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several homes lost power following a fire in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire in a metal building near S.W. 25th and May Ave.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized a metal outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple power lines were also involved in the fire.

As a result, several homes lost power until OG&E repaired the lines.

So far, the cause of the fire is under investigation.