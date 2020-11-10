Homicide investigated at Midwest City apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

Police were called to the 1400 block of North Midwest Boulevard at Sand Hills.

A man in his sixties was found shot dead inside an apartment, according to police.

Officials have not released further details.

