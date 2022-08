WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres.

The scene of a homicide in Warr Acres. Image KFOR

A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred.

However, the official did not provide further details, and detectives have not yet responded to KFOR’s request for more information.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.