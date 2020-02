OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homicide investigation is underway in Oklahoma City after a man was found dead inside of an apartment this week.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a family member came home to their apartment near NW 23rd and MacArthur and found 22-year-old Patrick Parker dead inside.

Police say Parker had trauma to his body consistent with signs of homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.