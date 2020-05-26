Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in S.W. Oklahoma City

Follow the Storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A homicide investigation is underway after man was found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a deceased person near S.W. 59th and May.

When police arrived, they found the body of 32-year-old Justin Beaver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say it appeared he had been shot to death.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

