Homicide investigation underway after shooting in N.E. Oklahoma City

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the Oxford Inn near N.E. 50th and Lincoln for a "shots fired" call.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in northeast Oklahoma City after a shooting at a hotel left one person dead.

When officers arrived, they found a subject with gunshot wounds sitting inside of a car.

Police say a few seconds after finding the victim, the car caught on fire.

The officers were able to remove the victim from the car, and they were transported to the hospital. The victim later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.  

Officials say they are now investigating this as a homicide.

