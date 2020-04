One person is dead after a homicide in N.W. Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that is now a homicide following a man’s death.

Just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the scene near N.W. 10th and Western.

Officials tell KFOR a female shot a male once in the upper abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

A person of interest has been detained, authorities say.

No other details have been released.