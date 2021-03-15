Homicide suspect identified after leading police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have identified the man arrested and accused in the Wednesday night murder of Sheldon Hawk.

Robert Arreazolla, Jr. was arrested Friday night after leading police on a dangerous pursuit.

So far, they have not provided details about a possible motive.

On Wednesday night, a woman who identified herself as 47-year-old Sheldon Hawk’s girlfriend called police and said he had been shot inside a home in the 3300 block of S. Portland.

At the time, police had not identified a suspect in the case.

By Friday night, they knew who they were looking for, and when an officer thought they spotted the wanted man near S. Independence and 45th, the car he was driving in took off.

“One of the officers oncoming was able to get a good look at the suspect being actually inside the vehicle and confirmed it was in fact our homicide suspect,” said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Isaac Goodman on Friday night.

Arreazolla led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

“We’re dealing with darkness, limited visibility and slick streets, and really, really erratic driving from a known, dangerous, fleeing felon so it was a lot going on for our officers,” Lt. Goodman said.

Finally, OHP used tactical maneuvers to spin his vehicle out and block him in.

He and two others were taken into custody.