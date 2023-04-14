OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A heartbroken mother has filed a lawsuit against a popular Oklahoma City events center where her daughter was murdered.

Cha’Raiya Johnson was shot and killed at the Ice Events Center last July.

“She loved to party,” said Charisse Johnson. “She loved to dance. She just loved life.”

The memory of her flamboyant personality is all her mother has left.

Charisse told KFOR that Cha’Rayia and her cousins were attending an event known as a ‘trappy hour’ when a fight broke out.

She said Cha’Rayia heard gunshots and ran for cover.

“She was just running,” said Charisse. “She was running, and she wouldn’t stop.”

One of the bullets fired that night pierced Cha’Rayia in her back. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

“If only I [were] there to save my baby,” said Charisse. “Because we are always together.”

Nearly a year later, Charisse, with the help of her lawyer, has filed a lawsuit against Ice. She wants the owner to be held responsible for her daughter’s death.

“[They should never have] let people be out there like that,” said Charisse. “It should have been more security.”

Although Charisse knows the lawsuit won’t bring Cha’rayia back, she wants closure for Cha’Rayia’s little girl.

Images courtesy Charisse Johnson.

“It hurts because she’s not hurt to see her baby grow, and she will never get to know her mom personally,” said Charisse.

KFOR attempted to contact Ice several times for comment. We are still waiting for a response.

Police tell us no arrests have been made in Cha’Rayia’s death. If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.