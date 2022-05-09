OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On May 5th, communities across the country worked to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

Officials say it’s a huge problem facing Native Americans.

On Saturday, there was an event at the First Americans Museum to do the same.

Supporters call it the “silent crisis.”

Indigenous women and girls go missing or are murdered at disproportionately high rates in the United States.

According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, Native women face rates of violence up to 10 times higher than the national average.

On Saturday, activists and organizers put on a day-long event at the First Americans Museum to raise awareness.

“Know what resources are available to them and their families if a loved one goes missing,” said Sarah Adams, of Matriarch.

There were booths with officials providing legal advice, and speakers shedding light on the troubling statistics.

There was also a panel discussion with members of the new OSBI office dedicated to Native crimes, created by the new “Ida’s Law.”

“We are really excited to have this opportunity to introduce this topic to people who may have never heard of MMIW, but also to dig a little bit deeper and talk about change in which we can really impact this crisis and bring it to an end,” said Adams

Also, the ladies of “Wild Mother” putting a beautiful spin on the terrible problem. They say their flowers are spiritual medicine to try to heal the mind of those friends and family members who are missing loved ones.

“As Choctaw women and black women, we are aware of our history and realize there is a community that not only is hurting but their stories are silenced. We like to use all these little voices and speak on behalf of our stolen sisters and hopefully raise awareness as to what is going on right here in our own state and may they be stolen no more,” said Leah Palmer, of Wild Mother.