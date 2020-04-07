Hope on the horizon: Metro family of 5 battling COVID-19 making small strides toward recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Last week, five members of an Oklahoma City family tested positive for coronavirus with three of them in critical condition, but there is light at the end of the tunnel for them this week.

Rebecca Brito-Bayne was preparing for the worst this weekend after her entire family tested positive for COVID-19 and three were in critical condition.

However, on Monday she checked back in with News 4 to share they all are making small steps toward recovery.

“We are believing in a miracle of 5 and there’s still 3 of us, but we are coming out of it," Rebecca Brito-Bayne said.

Rebecca Brito-Bayne and her family are putting up the ultimate fight after she and four other family members tested positive for COVID-19.

We spoke to Rebecca on Friday when she says she was at wits' end.

Both of her elderly parents and her brother were barely hanging on in the ICU.

She and her sister were told to ride it out at home.

But on Monday, there was a milestone.

“Slow and steady wins the race right?" Brito-Bayne said.

It was a call she wasn't expecting.

Her 71-year-old father went from relying on oxygen just 48 hours ago to now planning his return home.

His nurses say they are stunned.

“He was all dressed and ready go but they were like sit back down you are here another night," Brito-Bayne said.

And then, there was another call saying her 44-year-old brother's breathing is back on track.

“He is sounding better and he is looking better!” Brito-Bayne said.

However, the third call was not as reassuring.

"My mom, she needs a little bit more help," Brito-Bayne said.

Her 70-year-old mother is still not in the clear, as she remains on a ventilator.

She is set to have surgery later this week to put a tube in her throat.

“I just wish I could hear her one more time," Brito-Bayne said.

As for Rebecca, she says her symptoms are nearly gone.

She is also overwhelmed by the support after friends and complete strangers dropped off food, school supplies, and signs of encouragement to her house.

She wants to give thanks to the entire metro community who are all now rooting for her family to reunite.

"They are my greatest treasures," Brito-Bayne said.

Rebecca's father could be released from OU Med as early as Tuesday.

Related Content 5 members of metro family tested positive for COVID-19, 3 in critical condition Video