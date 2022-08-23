CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Several musical acts will perform during a team walk and concert event to raise funds for people battling Huntington’s disease.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will present the Oklahoma City Team Hope Walk & Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Choctaw Creek Park in Choctaw.

The event will have several musical acts, including Ken Pomeroy, Chris Jones, Robby VanVekoven and more.

“We are bringing a fresh vibe to the Oklahoma City Team Hope Walk by adding a free folk concert featuring the incredibly stunning and talented local and rising musician, Ken Pomeroy,” said Lori Hudson, Event Coordinator. “This touch of folk music will honor the legacy of Woody Guthrie and his family that was instrumental in advocacy for HD. It all feels very aligned and I believe this will be a fantastic event and a meaningful way to show support to the HD community.”

Graphic from HDSA

Team Hope is held in over 100 cities across the nation, and is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, bringing in more than $20 million to combat Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007.

“Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families,” an HDSA news release states.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the brain’s nerve cells. It is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease simultaneously.

There are currently around 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.

Go to the website for HDSA’s Oklahoma chapter for more information on the event.