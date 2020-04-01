1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force briefing KFOR Afternoon News

Horn urging government to send economic impact payments to elderly, disabled veterans immediately

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congresswoman is urging government leaders to send out economic impact payments to vulnerable populations immediately.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn called on Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul to provide the economic impact payments immediately to seniors and other vulnerable populations who are not required to file taxes.

Earlier this week, the IRS announced that people who do not typically file tax returns, including seniors and others receiving SSA benefits, will need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive their payments.

“The IRS announcement that many seniors, disabled veterans, and social security beneficiaries will have to file a simplified tax return to receive their economic impact payments goes against the spirit and the intent of the law that we passed,” said Congresswoman Horn. “The CARES Act is focused on delivering immediate help to Americans in need. That includes many Social Security and Veterans Administration beneficiaries who are not required to file taxes. Now the IRS has created unnecessary hurdles for those communities to receive help. I urge Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and SSA Commissioner Saul to uphold the intent of the CARES Act by allowing vulnerable groups to receive their economic impact payments without additional action.”

Horn says about 20 million Americans over the age of 65 do not file a federal income tax return each year. Many times, it is because Social Security benefits are their only source of income.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter