Horn urging government to send economic impact payments to elderly, disabled veterans immediately

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congresswoman is urging government leaders to send out economic impact payments to vulnerable populations immediately.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Kendra Horn called on Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul to provide the economic impact payments immediately to seniors and other vulnerable populations who are not required to file taxes.

Earlier this week, the IRS announced that people who do not typically file tax returns, including seniors and others receiving SSA benefits, will need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive their payments.

“The IRS announcement that many seniors, disabled veterans, and social security beneficiaries will have to file a simplified tax return to receive their economic impact payments goes against the spirit and the intent of the law that we passed,” said Congresswoman Horn. “The CARES Act is focused on delivering immediate help to Americans in need. That includes many Social Security and Veterans Administration beneficiaries who are not required to file taxes. Now the IRS has created unnecessary hurdles for those communities to receive help. I urge Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and SSA Commissioner Saul to uphold the intent of the CARES Act by allowing vulnerable groups to receive their economic impact payments without additional action.”

Horn says about 20 million Americans over the age of 65 do not file a federal income tax return each year. Many times, it is because Social Security benefits are their only source of income.