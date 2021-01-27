Horrific new details presented in trial of man charged with brutal murder of 94-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The day a 94-year-old woman was beaten and left for dead was the focus of day two of testimony in the trial against Robert Hashagen.

He’s accused in the 2013 murder of his neighbor, 94-year-old Evelyn Goodall.

On Wednesday, witnesses included police officers who responded to the call, investigators who processed the scene and some of Goodall’s neighbors.

“She was like another mother to me,” said Ellen Mercer.

She and Goodall came to be close after living nearby one another for decades.

Mercer remembered her friend as a gentle soul and a devout Catholic who lived a quiet and contented life.

“She always delighted in the smells and sounds and colors of nature,” Mercer said. “She would never harm a flea.”

Evelyn Goodall, family photo

Her sweet nature made the brutal attacks against her all the more perplexing and tragic.

State prosecutors played her 911 call in the courtroom; Goodall could be heard begging for help.

Police and doctors who testified said Goodall was initially so emotionally and physically traumatized, she could barely speak.

Her body was covered in bruises, and duct tape that was used to bind her wrists and ankles, and used on her face, tore vast swaths of her skin off of her body. Two days after the attack, she died from her injuries.

Before she passed, Goodall told police that while she was eating breakfast, an intruder burst into her kitchen and began beating her severely before tying up her arms and legs with the tape. She said furniture was stacked on top of her to keep her in place, and that water was poured on her face by the attacker, who was wearing a wig.

The state alleges that man was Hashagen.

“She certainly was assaulted, it just was not by Mr. Hashagen,” said his attorney, Clay Curtis.

Robert Hashagen, Oklahoma County Jail

Hashagen’s defense team pointed out that a random neighbor wandered onto the crime scene while it was being processed, indicating that evidence collected there could have been contaminated.

They also argued there simply isn’t enough evidence to prove Hashagen is guilty.

“The DNA is limited and incapable of showing that, demonstrating that,” Curtis said. “I think the state has portrayed that in a way that they simply cannot prove.”

Mercer said she is still heartbroken over the loss of her friend. Now she is ready for the ordeal to be over.

“I don’t know what the outcome will be,” Mercer said, “but justice is what I want.”