CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Cleveland County are asking for the public’s help as they look into a case of animal neglect.

On Sept. 5, officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say a truck hauling a trailer with two horses was captured on surveillance cameras near Norman.

About 45 minutes later, the truck and trailer was seen leaving the area with only one horse.

Over the next few days, workers with the Norman Animal Shelter received calls about a starving or sick horse that had been abandoned in the area.

The horse was captured and is currently in the care of an animal rescue.

Now, authorities are searching for the driver who abandoned the horse.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 217-7734.