OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a horse was euthanized after it collapsed during a race at Remington Park on Sunday.

Officials with Remington Park say Ms. Kiddy, a 2-year-old filly, collapsed during Race 4 at Remington Park.

An ambulance responded and took Ms. Kiddy to the test barn for an examination.

Several hours later, track officials learned that after a thorough assessment from veterinarians, the horse was euthanized.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Kiddy’s owner and all those involved in her care and training. As with any live racing incident and according to OHRC regulations, a necropsy will be performed to determine if the horse may have had any pre-existing injury undetected in the pre-race examinations that are standard for all horses racing at Remington Park. We will cooperate fully with any related inquiry the OHRC may have in their investigation,” a statement from Kym Koch, spokesperson for Remington Park, read.