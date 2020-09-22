Horse rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters recovering well

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A horse is recovering after being rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters.
On Friday evening, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to help rescue a Belgian Draft horse who fell in a trailer while he was being transported to Bricktown to pull carriages.
“The horse was down in the trailer with his legs precariously underneath him when firefighters arrived,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.
Fire Station 6 firefighters used rope gear and a monopod attached to a fire truck to remove the 1,800 pound horse from the trailer.
“Once out, the horse appeared exhausted and was unable to get up or put weight on one of his legs,” Fulkerson said.
A veterinarian came to the scene to treat and medicate the horse while Farrington Wrecker arrived to lift the nearly one-ton horse.
Farrington personnel used straps and other equipment to securely lift the horse and get him back on his feet.
Oklahoma City firefighters say they received photos of the horse from the weekend, showing that he is recovering well.
LATEST STORIES:
- Putnam City makes plans for transitioning to in-person learning
- New Hampshire man wins contest with 1-ton pumpkin
- Trump’s Supreme Court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left
- Twins celebrate birthday, end of chemotherapy treatment with parade of cars
- LIVE: Pres. Trump’s address at 75th annual UN General Assembly