Horse rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters recovering well

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A horse is recovering after being rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters.

On Friday evening, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to help rescue a Belgian Draft horse who fell in a trailer while he was being transported to Bricktown to pull carriages.

“The horse was down in the trailer with his legs precariously underneath him when firefighters arrived,” said Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Fire Station 6 firefighters used rope gear and a monopod attached to a fire truck to remove the 1,800 pound horse from the trailer.

“Once out, the horse appeared exhausted and was unable to get up or put weight on one of his legs,” Fulkerson said.

A veterinarian came to the scene to treat and medicate the horse while Farrington Wrecker arrived to lift the nearly one-ton horse.

Farrington personnel used straps and other equipment to securely lift the horse and get him back on his feet.

Oklahoma City firefighters, an equine veterinarian and a local wrecker service rescued a Belgian Draft horse who pulls carriages in the Bricktown area.

Oklahoma City firefighters say they received photos of the horse from the weekend, showing that he is recovering well.

