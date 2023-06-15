OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s definitely not something you see everyday.

A horse was found having a late-night adventure on the aptly-named* Kickapoo Turnpike in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dakota Nollen says he was on the turnpike approaching the I-44 exchange around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he spotted the horse.

Thankfully, no one else was around so the horse could be rounded up safely.

Nollen says the owner has been found.

*Kickapoo means “those who walk the earth” or “he who moves here and there.”