OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Friday, Mercy Hospital filed a restraining order against the founder and director of an Oklahoma church group that’s been protesting outside the hospital and making threats against hospital staff on social media.

“People are dying, not because of Covid but literally because they’re following Fauci’s death sentence,” Daniel Navejas told News 4 last week.

That was last Tuesday when members of Ekklesia Oklahoma, a church group, protested outside Mercy Hospital.

“The hospital absolutely refuses to help,” Navejas said.

Navejas is the founder and director of Ekklesia.

He and two other church members were ticketed that day by OKCPD for trespassing.

According to the police report, they told officers who responded “standing here and refusing to move was the only way to get the attention of hospital staff, that getting arrested was the only way they could get publicity for their cause.”

The group was there because Bob Barth, a church member, was battling COVID-19 in the ICU.

In a recent press release, the group called Mercy Hospital an “evil Marxist controlled death camp” going on to claim Barth was “murdered.”

It prompted Mercy Hospital to file for a restraining order against Navejas on Friday.

The documents say Barth’s wife took “a dangerous, dubious claim that Budesonide is a ‘silver bullet cure’ for COVID-19 as truth.”

They go on to say, “What followed was a desperate crusade by Ms. Barth to override the medical judgement of Mr. Barth’s treating healthcare professionals in Mercy’s ICU.” She “demanded that providers increase Mr. Barth’s Budesonide dosage from 1 mg every 12 hours to 1 mg every 4 hours.”

According to the court documents, the hospital staff did increase the dosage on January 28, but Bart’s condition “further deteriorated.”

Barth died on Thursday.

That’s when Navejas started posting threats on social media, calling one of Barth’s doctors a “murderer,” saying “you are a worthless doctor and you should be ran out of town.”

According to the court documents, members of the group even shared the doctor’s address. Mercy’s attorneys said in the filing that he, “his wife, and their small children are in fear for their lives.”

Mercy sent a lengthy letter to hospital staff on Friday, saying in part, “The ICU is on lockdown until further notice. Security will be posted at the ER entrance 24/7 and is continuously rounding throughout the hospital.”

Officials at the hospital sent KFOR the following statement:

“There have been many baseless allegations and attacks online this past week about our hospital and co-workers. We have done our absolute best to respond with dignity and respect toward people with a difference of opinion, but we must defend our co-workers. It’s important that you know every one of the claims made against our hospital and co-workers are categorically untrue. Here’s what you can be absolutely certain of: • There is no such thing as a Fauci protocol. • There are no government vouchers for using certain medications or treatments for our patients with COVID-19. • We do not make money from the heartbreaking deaths of our patients. • Our co-workers are not murderers. Our co-workers are incredible, devoted caregivers who responded to a calling to dedicate their lives to being the hands and feet of Jesus and healing the sick. They follow evidence-based medicine and fight to save the lives of every patient in their care and they’re heartbroken when it’s simply not enough. They have endured enough during the past two years, and we will not stand by and allow them to be attacked. We are thankful for our local police departments for providing extra security support for the protection of our co-workers and patients. To our co-workers: We know you are tired and weary, but we are proud of the way your care for patients and each other. We are praying for peace and protection over each of you, as well as the protection of all our patients and visitors. “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 15:13” MERCY HOSPITAL SPOKESPERSON

News 4 tried calling, texting and Facebook messaging Navejas on Tuesday. Our crew also stopped by a Guthrie address that was on one of the church’s press releases. It was a house and a woman inside told our crew to leave.