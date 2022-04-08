OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say hospitalizations related to the flu virus have increased across the Sooner State.

Since the flu season began in September, Oklahoma has seen 981 people hospitalized with the flu.

Also, officials say there have been 14 deaths from the virus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says two people between 18 and 49-years-old died from the flu, and three people between the ages of 50 and 64 passed away.

The remaining nine deaths all occurred in people who were 65-years-old and older.

From March 27 through April 2, 17.8% of rapid influenza tests performed by sentinel sites were positive. Most of the cases were influenza A.

Late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Oklahoma was experiencing a high level of community transmission of the flu virus.

Now, the organization says levels have dropped slightly to the moderate category.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but experts say that is more common in children than adults.

Most people who get the flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks. However, some people can develop serious complications.