Hospitals struggle as COVID-19 cases surge statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Experts say hospitals are filling up around the state because of COVID-19.

“The hospitals in our state are struggling right now in terms of approaching their capacity,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, with OU Health, said.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, only 12 percent of ICU beds were available in the state as of Saturday. That’s 112 beds.

Bratzler says patients face the possibility of being transferred to other hospitals.

“If your illness is mild, or you go to the hospital or you’re recovering, you may get transferred. You could get transferred within the city or outside of the city,” he said.

As of Friday, 924 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Bratzler says he thinks there should be a more organized approach so it’s easier to figure out where patients can go.

“The hospitals are struggling right now, feeling like there’s not good coordination because sometimes it’s difficult to know where those beds are available,” he said.

Last week, Oklahoma City went into Tier 2 of the surge plan.

Possible changes could include moving lesser-care patients to other facilities, bringing in more workers, and delaying elective surgeries.

“If we’re going to slow the spread of this disease, and not fill up our hospitals and get into trouble, one of the ways to do it is to have a coordinated response to push those public health practices that have been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Bratzler said.

Bratzler also says COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., after heart disease and cancer.

