Hot or Not: Curling iron tips for the best looks

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – You might not know this, but different types of curling irons create different types of curls.

The style experts at Salon & Spa on Spring Creek, 1476 S. Bryant Ave., in Edmond, have some handy curling iron tips to help you achieve the perfect hairstyle.

Watch the above video for those tips.

Go to springcreekspa.com for more information on Salon & Spa on Spring Creek.