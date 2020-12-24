Hot or Not: Finding the right hat for your height

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re putting our hats on for this week’s edition of ‘Hot or Not’.

There are multiple factors to take into consideration when picking out a hat.

Did you know that your height is a factor in the style of hat you should wear?

Picking out the right hat to wear is not as simple as you might think.

The style experts at Salon & Spa on Spring Creek, 1476 S. Bryant Ave., in Edmond, have some tips to help you pick the perfect chapeau.

Watch the above video for those tips.

Go to springcreekspa.com for more information on Salon & Spa on Spring Creek.

