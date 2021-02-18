Hot or Not: Fresh fashion found at Goodwill

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to be fashionable and at the same time help a great cause, then shopping for clothes at your local Goodwill store is the way to go.

This week’s edition of ‘Hot or Not’ takes you to Goodwill at 15th and Broadway in Oklahoma City, where we find some amazing clothes and shoes.

The style experts at Salon & Spa on Spring Creek, 1476 S. Bryant Ave., in Edmond show you how to find the freshest fashions at Goodwill.

Watch the above video for those tips.

Go to springcreekspa.com for more information on Salon & Spa on Spring Creek.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter