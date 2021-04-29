Hot or Not: Giving your fingernails extra style!

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Great style radiates all over, even on your fingernails.

There are many things you can do to get the most out of your nails. You can go with a traditional nail polish or do something with a little more pizzazz.

KFOR’s Heather Holeman ventured to Salon & Spa on Spring Creek in Edmond and spoke with style expert Dee about how to make your nails pristine and fashionable.

Watch the above video for Dee’s advice on glamming up your nails.

Go to springcreekspa.com for more information on Salon & Spa on Spring Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report