Hot or Not: Products to keep hair moisturized

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s getting colder and colder as we approach the winter season, and the dry, cold weather can be awful tough on hair.

In this week’s edition of ‘Hot or Not’, hair expert Dee at Salon & Spa on Spring Creek, 476 S. Bryant Ave., in Edmond gives some helpful tips on how to keep your hair moisturized during the cold months.

Watch the above video for those tips.

Go to springcreekspa.com for more information on Salon & Spa on Spring Creek.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter