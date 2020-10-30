Hot or Not: Sprays & powders to cover gray roots

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – In this week’s addition of ‘Hot or Not’, we take you to Salon & Spa on Spring Creek in Edmond for a look at how to cover up gray hair.
Watch the above video for advice on which sprays and powders work best when it comes to covering gray roots.
