OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Police eventually lost sight of the suspect near S.W. 45th and Western Ave., but an officer saw him pulling into a nearby parking lot.

At that point, investigators say the suspect fired a gun at police and officers returned fire.

“As the person got out of the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at the officers. One of the officers returned fire. We don’t know if the suspect was hit. All the officers are OK,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect then ran into a home near S.W. 45th and Agnew and a standoff began.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.