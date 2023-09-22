OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southeast Oklahoma City home received damage in a fire Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the fire ignited near SE 59th and Sunnylane Road around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say it looked like the fire started on the outside of the home and made its way to the attic. There was one occupant of the home who was able to make it out safely.

“The occupant did state that he woke up and could smell smoke when he was in his bedroom.” said Batt. Chief Greg Lindsay with OKCFD. “As he got outside, he saw the powerlines down and then he saw that the front of the house was on fire.”

Firefighters say about 25% of the house received damage in the fire.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.