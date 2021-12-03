House leveled after explosion in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City emergency responders are at the scene of an explosion that leveled a home.

Emergency radio traffic reported that a home exploded in the area of NW 39th and Penn.

An Oklahoma City home that exploded Friday afternoon.

An official with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person lives at the home.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials cannot yet confirm where the homeowner was at the time of the explosion.

Two K9 teams are searching the debris.

A closer look at the aftermath of the explosion.

Crews at the scene are attempting to determine the cause of the explosion.

Fire officials said a strong natural gas odor was detected.

No further details were provided.

A ground-level look at the scene of the explosion.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

The Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website shows that the home in below image is the home that exploded:

From the Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website.

