House fire extinguished overnight in Spencer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Spencer firefighters extinguished a house fire.

The Spencer Fire Department was called to the 4400 block of Diana Avenue, located near Northeast 50th and North Westminster, at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house on fire.

There was no one inside the home. Neighbors reported the blaze.

No details have been released yet on the severity of the fire.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter