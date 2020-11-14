House fire extinguished overnight in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Spencer firefighters extinguished a house fire.

The Spencer Fire Department was called to the 4400 block of Diana Avenue, located near Northeast 50th and North Westminster, at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house on fire.

There was no one inside the home. Neighbors reported the blaze.

No details have been released yet on the severity of the fire.

