OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Fire department responded this afternoon to a fire started while occupants were home and able to escape without any injuries.

When the fire crew arrived they rescued a dog from the home that suffered smoke inhalation. The good news is the dog is expected to be alright.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen at the 5500 block of S. Penn and was put out without any major damage is being reported to the home or surrounding homes.

No word on the cause.