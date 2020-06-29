House fire in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that left one person dead.

Crews responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 3800 block of N.W. 32nd St.

Neighbors reported hearing glass breaking and then called 911.

Firefighters first on scene reported flames visible from a front window. They were also told that a male lived in the home alone and possibly had mobility issues.

Crews quickly entered the home and were able to contain the fire to the couch and the area around the couch which was just inside the front window.

Fire officials say a deceased adult male was found on the couch.

Two pets were removed and later picked up by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Firefighters noted two smoke alarms present, but their functionality at the time of the fire could not be determined due to heat damage to them from the fire.

No fire cause has been determined, and no damage estimates have been established.

