OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews are investigating a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were responding to a different call when they were re-routed to a house fire near N.W. 50th and May Ave.

When crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames coming from the attic.

Officials say they were able to get control of the blaze before it spread to the rest of the house.

“We were able to focus our efforts on extinguishing the fire that was, again, mainly over the garage area—involved a large portion of the house, so right now we’re still trying to determine the possible cause of this fire,” said Batt. Chief Derrick Kiel, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire.